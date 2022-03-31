Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

Brazen misuse of power: Convention of opposition CMs soon in Delhi

Chennai, Mar 31: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was greeted at the Delhi airport on Thursday morning. Stalin is on a three-day visit to Delhi and is likely to meet PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other central ministers.

The meetings, scheduled with them is for 'our state's rights', including flood relief, share to state in central taxes and financial allocation for projects announced by the DMK government, he said. Stalin is also expected to raise the Mekedatu dam issue issue with the PM.

Hon’ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @mkstalin was accorded a warm welcome on arrival at Delhi airport. The Hon’ble CM is on a three day visit to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/YXFgeCR6tY — TN House Delhi (@tnhdelhi) March 30, 2022

In the statement, Stalin said that he would be in Delhi on March 31, and meet PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The CM's three-day visit to the national capital will see 'secular allies' coming together for the opening of Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, the DMK party office in New Delhi on Saturday.

In 2013, the Centre had allotted space in Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital to the DMK to build its office. The DMK's oft-repeated Dravidian model encompasses social justice-led inclusive growth.

CN Annadurai, hailed as 'Anna' (elder brother) founded the DMK in 1949 and late party patriarch M Karunanidhi is reverentially addressed as 'Kalaignar' (Artist, in view of his literary skills) by party people and admirers.

Roughly translated, 'Arivalayam' denotes temple of wisdom. The new office in Delhi has busts of both the leaders.

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:39 [IST]