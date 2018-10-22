  • search

Tamil Nadu: 18 MLAs instructed to stay at resort ahead of disqualification verdict

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 22: Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran instructed all 18 MLAs to stay at Kutralam ahead of the disqualification verdict.

    MLA TTV Dinakaran
    MLA TTV Dinakaran

    Everyone except for P. Vetriivel asked to stay in a resort till the judgement is out.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy meets PM Modi, says decision on alliance after announcement of polls dates

    In June, the Madras high court had passed a split verdict in the case against disqualification of the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the disqualification order passed by Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Justice M Sundar quashed the speaker's order.

    Nineteen MLAs loyal to sidelined leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran met then governor Vidyasagar Rao on 22 August 2017 and withdrew support to the Palaniswami government. This prompted government whip S. Rajendran to call for them to be disqualified. Within a few weeks, S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, one of the 19 switched loyalties back to the chief minister's camp.

    Also Read | Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Karunas arrested for 'abusing' TN CM Palaniswami

    In September, the remaining 18 MLAs were disqualified by the speaker under the anti-defection law.

    Read more about:

    aiadmk ttv dinakaran tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue