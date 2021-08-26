YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Take care of yourself as govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi's dig as Covid cases spike

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday voiced concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, and said people should take care of themselves as the government is "busy in sales".

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi has been accusing the BJP government of selling out the country's assets built in the last 70 years, after it announced its asset monetisation pipeline plan.

    "Rising COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave," he said on Twitter.

    "Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales," he also said.

    India saw a single day rise of 46,164 COVID-19 infections with 607 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of cases so far to 3,25,58,530 and death toll to 4,36,365.

    The active COVID-19 cases in country have increased to 3,33,725.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X