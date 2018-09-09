  • search

Take a call I will back it, Naidu tells TDP leaders on alliance with Congress in Telangana

    Hyderabad, Sep 9: The chief of the Telugu Desam Party has constituted a committee under the leadership of L Ramanna and asked for a report on an alliance with the Congress.

    Naidu told Ramanna that he would have to take a decision and it would be endorsed. I will endorse any decision you take, Naidu also said.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also left the decision on the TPCC whether to form the alliance or not.

    The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana TPP president, L Ramanna have already held discussions to this effect.

    While the units in Telangana have shown interest in an alliance, the problem however lies in Andhra Pradesh, where the two parties are pitched against each other. Naidu has however been able to convince the leaders in AP about this alliance in Telangana. The Congress is yet to take a similar call in AP.

    The TPCC on the other hand has constituted a committee to discuss the alliance, not just with the Congress, but other parties as well.

    Reddy told the media that to end the dictatorship by the TRS, the party is ready for an alliance with the TDP. He also said that all opposition parties should come under one platform to defeat the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

    Sources say that the Congress wants to give 15 seats to the TDP. The TDP on the other hand is demanding at least 40 seats in Telangana, where it says it has a very strong presence. In the 2014 assembly poll, the TDP had won 15 assembly seats.

    telugu desam party telangana congress k chandrasekhar rao telangana assembly elections 2018 n chandrababu naidu

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 11:29 [IST]
