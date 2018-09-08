Telangana polls: TDP-Cong pact on cards, but seat sharing remains a concern

Hyderabad, Sep 8: The Telugu Desam Party and the Congress are in the process of stitching up an alliance for the forthcoming elections in Telangana. Discussions would take place today on a possible alliance.

TDP boss, Chandrababu Naidu has been cozying up to the Congress ever since he broke away from the NDA.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana TPP president, L Ramanna have already held discussions to this effect. Saturday's meeting would discuss the issue further and this would include sharing of seats. The meeting would also be attended by Naidu who will be in Hyderabad today.

While the units in Telangana have shown interest in an alliance, the problem however lies in Andhra Pradesh, where the two parties are pitched against each other. Naidu has however been able to convince the leaders in AP about this alliance in Telangana. The Congress is yet to take a similar call in AP.

The TPCC on the other hand has constituted a committee to discuss the alliance, not just with the Congress, but other parties as well.

Reddy told the media that to end the dictatorship by the TRS, the party is ready for an alliance with the TDP. He also said that all opposition parties should come under one platform to defeat the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sources say that the Congress wants to give 15 seats to the TDP. The TDP on the other hand is demanding at least 40 seats in Telangana, where it says it has a very strong presence. In the 2014 assembly poll, the TDP had won 15 assembly seats.