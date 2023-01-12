Swami Vivekananda's 161st birth anniversary: Revisiting his powerful quotes

New Delhi, Jan 12: India on Thursday is celebrating one of the most influential people in the modern India, Swami Vivekananda's 161st birth anniversary.

Since 1985, India annually observes 'National Youth Day' on January 12, on the day of the social reformer, philosopher and great thinker Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

The monk, who helped Hinduism in gaining the global status in the 19th century, remains the ideal role model and an inspiration to millions of youth, who follow his teachings.

The objective behind the government's move was to imbibe the students and youth with the philosophy and ideals of the Swamiji, the man who brought a change in the thought process of the youth.

Who was Vivekananda?

Born as Narendranath Dutta, Swami Vivekananda was a disciple of one of Indian greatest spiritual gurus Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Narendranath Datta adopted the name of Swami Vivekananda after becoming a monk and living a life of a spiritualist. He was intrigued by spirituality and philosophy since childhood and went on to play a pivotal role in the spiritual enlightenment of the Indian masses.

He is also known for bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

He died at 9:10 pm while meditating. Medically, a rupture of a blood vessel in his brain led to the death. His disciples believe that the rupture was due to brahmarandhra (an opening in the crown of his head) being pierced when he attained mahasamādhi. He was cremated on a sandalwood pyre on the banks of Ganga in Belur.

Let's take a look at the best Top 10 inspirational quotes by Swami Vivekananda:

All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.

We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.

Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.

That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material.

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.

If money help a man to do good to others, it is of some value; but if not, it is simply a mass of evil, and the sooner it is got rid of, the better.

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

The moment I have realised God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free.

Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.