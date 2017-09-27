Sushma Swaraj grants medical visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl for open heart surgery in India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday granted a visa to 7-year-old girl from Pakistan for undergoing an open heart surgery in India.

Yes, we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her early recovery. https://t.co/bFmUXriQCC — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 27, 2017

Replying to the mother of the 7-year-old girl on Twitter, Swaraj said, "Yes we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her recovery (sic)".

The 7-year-old girl will undergo open heart surgery in Jaypee hospital in New Delhi.

Earlier in June, a 61-year-old Pakistani man suffering from an ailing heart and deteriorating kidney has received a new lease of life thanks to a "multi-disciplinary" surgery done by Indian doctors at a Delhi hospital.

A number of Pakistani citizens had tweeted requesting India to issue medical visa for the child's treatment.

In recent months, Swaraj has heeded to request by a number of Pakistani citizens in granting medical visas despite strain in ties between the two countries due to a host of issues.

In the month of May, the External Affairs Minister had said that India would grant medical visa to those nationals from the neighbouring country whose applications were recommended by Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Office Advisor Sartaj Aziz.

Aziz, however, is no longer the Pakistan PM's Foreign Office Advisor as he has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

