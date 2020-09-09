Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty, accused No 10, taken to Byculla jail from NCB office

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 09: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail. She is the 10th person to be arrested by the central agency in a drugs case linked to the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

Shortly after her arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

Rhea loved drug addict with mental issues: Lawyer

She was produced by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video- conference after her arrest.

The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days. Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic- run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai. At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said. She was then taken to the NCB office in south Mumbai around 7.15 pm, and produced before the court through video-conference.