Surge in COVID-19 cases: Mamata likely to skip PM Modi review meeting with CMs of all states & UTs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-review meet at 12.30 pm with chief ministers of all states and UTs on Wednesday because of her prescheduled public meetings in Jhargram.

She is set to attend two rallies in Jhargram - the first in Lalgarh at 12 noon and another in Gopiballavpur at 2pm.

Prime Minister will on Wednesday chair a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states on the Covid-19 situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive as the central government seeks to ramp up the inoculation programme amid a sudden resurge in infections across India.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continuing to report a surge in Covid-19 daily cases, accounting for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said.