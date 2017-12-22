Superstar Rajinikanth to meet fans from Dec 26 to 31

Superstar Rajinikanth to meet his fans for six days, from 26th December till December 31, to disclose his plan of action regarding his political entry.

Rajinikanth's close friend, ANI quoted Tamilaruvi Manian as saying, "On any day from 26th December to 31st December, he (Rajinikanth) will disclose his plan of action, thereafter there will not be any doubt regarding his political entry."

The actor's fan club has sought police protection the event to be held at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. This will be his second meeting with his fans this year. Rajinikanth had last met his fans between May 15 to May 19 201. He had then said that he would join politics when the time comes.

OneIndia News