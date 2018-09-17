  • search

Sunrise at 10 pm on Sunday? Watch this spectacular video

    Sriharikota, Sep 17: It appeared as though the sun had risen at 10 pm on Sunday. The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the observation satellites of the UK from the Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday.

    The perfect lift off created a spectacular sunrise illusion. Captured from a distance the lift off felt like one was watching the sun at the break of dawn.

    The PSLV-C42 launch vehicle carrying the two satellites blasted off from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10.08 PM. NovaSAR is intended to be used for forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring.

    The S1-4 will be used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and disaster monitoring.

    The launch comes almost six months after ISRO successfully placed the INRSS-1I navigation satellite in orbit on April 12.

