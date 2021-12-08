Sudha Murthy performs aarti for pet dog Gopi, sings 'happy birthday'; Internet loves it

US man accidentally burns down his Rs 13.55 crores house while trying to get rid of snakes

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: Sudha Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, Philanthropist and author is known for her simplicity and kind gestures. Recently, an adorable video of Sudha Murthy doing 'aarti' of her dog Gopi on his birthday has garnered much praise and love from netizens.

In the viral video, Sudha Murthy and her sister can be seen holding an 'aarti thali' while lovingly caressing and blessing the canine while they sing a happy birthday song.

Sudha Murthy also puts a tika on Gopi's forehead as the golden retriever lay cozied up on a couch. It is one of the cutest clip you will see today.

It may be noted that Sudha Murthy has also authored a book on her pet titled 'The Gopi Diaries'.

A business icon, Sudha Murty has constantly inspired millions to reach their goals. Murty has been a prolific writer in English and Kannada and has penned novels, technical books, travelogues, collections of short stories and non-fiction pieces, and eight bestselling books for children. Take a look at the twitter reaction:

"How pure is this ! Murthy family is a blessing We are facing scarcity of finding new age families like this, finding some down to earth leaders like Mr. Murthy & Mr. Tata in this indian unicorn setup is incredibly hard

May we always keep ourselves as vulnerable as these guys," said a twitter user.

"Pets are children of house , they understand sentiments very well - they feel very happy when their family live peacefully as they consider themselves as members of family," wrote another.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 12:00 [IST]