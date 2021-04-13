Will CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021 be held as per schedule? Govt likely to re-think

Students’ lives more crucial: Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE Board Exams amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Central government to cancel the CBSE Board Exams 2021, amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives aand health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams."

"Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," he added.

The national capital recorded the biggest-ever single-day surge so far with 13,500 fresh coronavirus cases.

Will CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021 be held as per schedule? Govt likely to re-think

"Corona cases are increasing rapidly. As per the report available with me, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in November, 8500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases," Kejriwal said.

"This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 yrs of age. Your health and life is very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary & follow all COVID protocols," he added.

Meanwhile, there is growing demand for cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021. Various opposition leaders have come in support of students urging the government to cancel exams.