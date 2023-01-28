YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Students at Mumbai's TISS screen BBC documentary on PM Modi despite warning

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 28: A group of students watched the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). This comes despite a strict warning by the institute against holding the screening.

    Representational Image

    "It is with utmost seriousness we note that some students, through a group, are engaged in activities contravening the advisory issued on 27th January regarding the screening of a BBC Documentary forbidden by the Government and attempting to mobilise and trigger students to do the same", the TISS administration had saidin its circular.

    "We caution the students to understand that any such acts by any student or groups violating the instructions issued on 27th January 2023 and engaging in any activities leading to disturbance of peace and harmony will be held responsible for the same and will be dealt with duly under relevant institutional rules on the matter", it added.

    Comments

    More BBC News  

    Read more about:

    bbc narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 20:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X