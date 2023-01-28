Students at Mumbai's TISS screen BBC documentary on PM Modi despite warning

From 1970 to 2023: When BBC was at loggerheads with the Indian Government

Mumbai, Jan 28: A group of students watched the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). This comes despite a strict warning by the institute against holding the screening.

"It is with utmost seriousness we note that some students, through a group, are engaged in activities contravening the advisory issued on 27th January regarding the screening of a BBC Documentary forbidden by the Government and attempting to mobilise and trigger students to do the same", the TISS administration had saidin its circular.

"We caution the students to understand that any such acts by any student or groups violating the instructions issued on 27th January 2023 and engaging in any activities leading to disturbance of peace and harmony will be held responsible for the same and will be dealt with duly under relevant institutional rules on the matter", it added.

