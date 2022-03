Stuck at war-zone like Ukraine? Do's & Don'ts that you should follow in conflict zones | VIDEO

New Delhi, Mar 3: With several Indians still stuck in strife-torn Ukraine, the government is pushing out videos on various platforms, including social media, on how to remain safe in a war zone.

Experts, including former generals, were interviewed by public broadcaster Doordarshan on ways to remain safe amid shelling and missile attacks in conflict areas, where food and potable water are also in short supply. These videos are now being pushed on various platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, for people to easily access them, sources in the government said.

Survival in a war zone, What civilians must know & adhere!



WATCH | DD India Exclusive with Expert @atahasnain53 as he talks about what civilians should do when they are in conflict zones.



Lt Gen (retd) Satish Dua, who headed the Indian Army's 15 Corps, said the biggest challenge in a conflict zone is lack of information which gives rise to rumours. He said it is better to be in bunkers, basements or bomb shelters, whatever is available, and going out to get food can be dangerous.

Lt Gen (retd) Sudhakar J said it is important to save phone battery to ensure one is never out of touch. Since food and water is in limited supply, it is recommended to exercise discipline, he said.

Another former army officer, Lt Gen S A Hasnain was of the view that people stuck in war zones should try not to be alone. He said people should remain in groups if possible. The former 15 Corps commander said if possible, at least two people should be together and form 'buddy pairs' so that they don't feel alone and are not lost. He was of the view that presence near military installations should be avoided as they are the main targets of missile attacks and shelling in conflict areas.

The government is pulling out stranded Indians by airlifting them from neighbouring countries of Ukraine as part of 'Operation Ganga'. The IAF and Indian carriers will operate 19 flights to bring back 3,726 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries back home on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 16:35 [IST]