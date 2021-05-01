Expert Q&A: How to deal with mental health during pandemic

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 01: The second wave of Covid-19 has hit people hard. There is panic and pain all around. The pandemic has also created an invisible mental health crisis. Dr Dinakaran D, assistant professor, psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bangalore, talks about how we need to take care of the mental health of people during these difficult times.

1. Covid-19 is affecting the mental health of patients adversely. Many patients complain of depression and anxiety during and post- Covid. What is your advice for such patients?

Mental stress is common during the pandemic or any traumatic event. Feeling sad or fearful is a normal psychological reaction to any adversity. During the pandemic, people are scared of getting the infection, of their loved ones catching the infection. These fears may manifest in the form of disturbed sleep, anxiety, depression, or increased consumption of alcohol or smoking. Then there are those who are infected and are in isolation or in hospital, they may experience immense fear about fatal outcomes.

Everyone who undergoes stress needs support, more so during a devastating pandemic. Here people need to support each other, boost each other's morale. We need to maintain physical distance, socially we can be together. However, only a small proportion may actually have a disorder per se and may need medications.

2. The most difficult part of the treatment, Covid patients feel, is the quarantine. The 14- days isolation period takes a heavy toll on the patient's mental health. What should they do to feel better during this time?

Human beings are social beings. Unfortunately, to manage this infectious pandemic, we need to follow some social restrictions. It could be tough for some people to live in isolation. They may have a mix of emotions-they may miss their routine activities, worry about being away from loved ones, angry that their freedom is restricted, and scared of the deadly disease they have contracted.

I feel that following a routine, even when you are in quarantine/isolation, helps. Wake up in the morning, do some mild stretching exercise or breathing exercises; read, listen to music, watch a good movie, connect with your friends or relatives on video calls. If your health allows, do your regular work. Sleep for 7-8 hours.

For patients admitted at quarantine centres or hospitals, it will help if our healthcare workers can talk to them briefly on the disease, if it is severe or not, treatment planned, and importantly the plan of discharge. It can give patients a sense of reassurance and certainty.

3. A lot of patients complain of brain fog, loss of concentration, memory loss. How does this virus affect your brain health?

Not just Covid patients, even normal people are facing mild confusion, poor attention, lack of concentration, and minor forgetfulness. This happens because physical fatigue and mental stress may impact one's ability to focus. Uncontrollable stress leads to hormonal imbalance in the body that can affect the brain functioning.

In the case of Covid infection, we know that the virus can enter the brain. Also, the infection alters a patient's sense of smell and taste. In few vulnerable individuals, it can lead to the formation of blood clots and bleeding in the brain. But we are still in the process of understanding how this virus can impact the brain.

4. Caregivers too are facing burnout. Doctors are on long duties and are exposed to constant sickness. What should they do to stay calm and focused?

The extended nature of the pandemic is taking a toll on the healthcare workers. It is difficult to work continuously in PPEs without drinking water, without using washrooms, without talking to your colleagues. No wonder, many healthcare and frontline workers are facing burnout.

It is the duty of the hospital administrations to ensure that the duties and responsibilities are clearly delineated. Short duties and frequent small breaks may help. Our healthcare workers should get a decent place to rest in between their duties. They should be able to raise their concerns, if any, without any fear and get support they need. We at NIMHANS are running a 24x7 national tollfree helpline service for our healthcare and frontline workers.

5. Are there any exercises that can help people suffering from Covid-19?

A positive attitude may help a person recover faster. Though we have not studied the impact of any particular exercise on the Covid patients, earlier studies suggested that regular physical activity, balanced diet, yoga, meditation, and pranayama may have a calming and healing effect on the body and the mind. So, if health permits, a Covid patient can practise some breathing and stretching exercises.

6. Can there be long-term implications on a patient's mental health?

From the past pandemics, we have learnt that some people who are severely affected by it may develop long-term mental health problems such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Some patients, especially those who have to spend many days in ICU, may find it difficult to overcome the trauma. These patients need constant support now and handholding in terms of counselling and therapy. Some may need medications to overcome what could be Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ( PTSD).

7. Please give some tips that people in general can follow to avoid stress.

Please understand that the stress you are facing is universal and common during the pandemic. So, remember that you are not alone, and help is available.

Try to focus on work at hand; this will divert your mind from the disease and deaths. Listen only to official advisories. Avoid fake news and conspiracy theories. Do some physical activity and reduce time on social media. Indulge in an indoor hobby, develop a new skill, help in household chores. Be in touch with your loved ones virtually. Try to help and support others in ways you can. Eat a balanced diet. Sleep adequately for 7-8 hours. Take professional help if your fears or stress are overwhelming.