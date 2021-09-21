YouTube
    By Munesh Krishna
    Chennai, Sep 21: Minister for health and Public Welfare Ma Subramanian inaugurated the (Simulation Center) for Advanced Postgraduate Medical Studies at Apollo Hospital, Vanagaram, Chennai.

    Stop exporting vaccines from India, says TN health minister

    For the first time in India, a laboratory of therapeutic simulation has been set up with the help of sophisticated technologically advanced and computerized prosthetic human organs to help develop the skills required for clinicians to practice medical practice in postgraduate medical practice.

    Emergency treatment of heart attack, stroke, childbirth, angio, endoscopy, ultrasound, such as advanced training in medical facilities center was inaugurated by the health minister.

    The event was attended by Madurai Assembly Member Ganapathy and Apollo Hospital Director Preetha reddy Speaking to the reporters he said that The Union Minister of Health is giving a message. He said the vaccine would be exported from India soon but the vaccine was the only solution for the corona.
    Only one-third have been vaccinated. Vaccination for 18-year-olds is still unplanned. In this case, exports are unacceptable.

    The bill seeking exemption from NEET entrance in Tamil Nadu has been sent for the governor's approval.

    He expressed hope that the approval would be received soon and it will be sent to the President of India as soon as the approval is received.

    Minister Ma Subramaniam expressed confidence that he would also approve the impact of the report led by K. Rajan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 17:06 [IST]
