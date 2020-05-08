  • search
    States should consider home delivery of liquor: Supreme Court

    New Delhi, May 08: States should be advised to consider indirect sale, home delivery of liquor to ensure that there are no crowds at the alcohol stores, the Supreme Court has said.

    This would ensure that social distancing norms are followed, the court also said.

    We will not issue orders, but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing, the Bench comprising, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai said.

    After liquor stores were allowed to open, huge crowds were witnessed outside the stores. Several shops had to be forcibly closed as social distancing norms had been flouted. In several places, the police also had to resort to lathi charge.

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
