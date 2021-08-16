YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stalin counters Opposition allegations, says DMK govt will fulfill all poll promises

    By Munesh Krishna C M
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 16: Countering opposition allegations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday assured that the DMK government will fulfill all the promises made by it in the elections.

    Responding to AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar, during a debate on General and agriculture budget, who claimed the DMK failed to fulfill poll promises, Stalin said that the promises which were made during the election campaign will surely be fulfilled, at any cost, we won't back down from the promises made by our government.

    Stalin counters Opposition allegations, says DMK govt will fulfill all poll promises

    "The AIADMK government, during its 10-year rule did not fulfil promises. which were announced by the government," Stalin said.

    TN: DMK govt presents exclusive farm budget, allocates Rs 4,508.23 crore to provide free electricity to farmerTN: DMK govt presents exclusive farm budget, allocates Rs 4,508.23 crore to provide free electricity to farmer

    Recalling AIADMK government promises like free mobiles, free mineral water, and the free AMMA bank account, Stalin asked what happened to these promises, which were not fulfilled by the AIADMK government.

    When the opposition demanded an explanation on gold loan and farm loan waiver promises, Stalin said that there are some discrepancies in the provision of loan waiver and assured that Co-operative minister is looking into the issue and will be apprised in the coming days.

    More MK STALIN News  

    Read more about:

    mk stalin dmk

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X