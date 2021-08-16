Stalin counters Opposition allegations, says DMK govt will fulfill all poll promises

Chennai, Aug 16: Countering opposition allegations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday assured that the DMK government will fulfill all the promises made by it in the elections.

Responding to AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar, during a debate on General and agriculture budget, who claimed the DMK failed to fulfill poll promises, Stalin said that the promises which were made during the election campaign will surely be fulfilled, at any cost, we won't back down from the promises made by our government.

"The AIADMK government, during its 10-year rule did not fulfil promises. which were announced by the government," Stalin said.

Recalling AIADMK government promises like free mobiles, free mineral water, and the free AMMA bank account, Stalin asked what happened to these promises, which were not fulfilled by the AIADMK government.

When the opposition demanded an explanation on gold loan and farm loan waiver promises, Stalin said that there are some discrepancies in the provision of loan waiver and assured that Co-operative minister is looking into the issue and will be apprised in the coming days.

