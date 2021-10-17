Srinagar non-resident killed: Bihar-based 'Gol guppa' seller's family mourns his death

New Delhi, Oct 17: The parents of the 30-year-old-man who was shot dead by a terrorist in Srinagar on Saturday are mourning the shocking death of their son.

The father of Arbind Kumar Sah said that he had gone to Srinagar three months ago. He was selling 'gol gappas' with the hope to earn enough money to improve the lives of his poverty-stricken family back home.

However, that dream of the Bihar man was shattered as he was killed by terrorists who showered bullets at him near his handcart outside a park in the Eidgah area of the city.

Eyewitnesses said a pistol-borne militant stopped near Sah's vending cart and shot him from point-blank range, killing him on the spot. Sah would sell 'gol gappas' every evening to strollers who came to the park and had made a few friends among them.

"He was a hardworking man. He had dreams of getting his family out of poverty back in Bihar. But that dream has died today," a middle-aged resident who did not want to be named said.

"His business was brisk. He was a likeable man, maybe that's why he had good business. He would often talk about his folks and poverty in his hometown," the resident added.

In the last two weeks, a total of nine civilians, including two teachers and a prominent Kashmiri pandit, have been killed in the valley and five out of eight were Hindus which clearly indicates that the terrorists are targeting Hindus and outsiders.

Condemning the incident, former Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Strongly condemn today's attack on a street vendor who sadly succumbed. Such unfortunate incidents only reinforce the immediate need to reach out to the people of J&K by initiating a constructive dialogue."

She blamed the centre for the current situation. She said, "An innocent civilian on his way home to his wife & kids,a non local street vendor eking out a living or troops in Poonch.None of these people deserved to die. One wonders what will it take for GOI to realise that its policies have been a monumental failure in J&K & at what cost?"

Omar Abdullah too slammed the incident and posted, "Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arvind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arvind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities & it's reprehensible that he was murdered. [sic]"

