Sri Lankan boat associated with Pak drug network intercepted off Kerala coast with 300 kg heroin, arms

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: A Sri Lankan boat was intercepted with 300 kg of Heroin along with huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Indian waters. Six Sri Lankan Nationals have been arrested.

Acting on a specific intelligence received by Indian Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau, a Sri Lankan fishing vessel Ravihansi was intercepted by Indian Coast Guard in Indian waters off the coast of Vizhinjam, Kerala.

The vessel was brought to Vizhinjam harbour and NCB Chennai Zonal Unit took over the custody of the boat and seized 300.323 kg of Heroin along with five AK-47 Rifles and 1000 rounds of 9mm ammunitions. A number of incriminating documents were also seized from the occupants of the vessel.

The heroin was found concealed inside the water tank of the vessel in 301 packets. Image of a flying horse was found on all the heroin packets, which is a usual practise of drug trafficking syndicates to brand their drugs. Further, investigations so far indicate that an unknown vessel carried the Heroin and arms consignment from Chabahar Port, Iran and handed over the same to Sri Lankan fishing boat Ravihansi in the high seas near Lakshadweep. Ravihansi was then trafficking the consignment to Sri Lanka when the Indian authorities intercepted it.

All the six Sri Lankan crew members namely L Y Nandana, HKGB Dassppriya, AHS Gunasekara, S A Senarath, T Ranasingha and D Nissanka present in the boat were arrested by NCB and remanded to judicial custody.

The intelligence inputs and the investigations so far indicate that a Pakistan based drug trafficking network is involved in the current seizure. There have been seizures of huge quantity heroin in the Arabian Sea by both Indian as well as other enforcement agencies which are believed to have trafficked by the same network. This seizure also unveils the nexus between narcotics trafficking and extremist elements.

Amit Ghawate (Zonal Director, NCB Chennai), Sh. M. Suresh Kumar (Superintendent), Ashish Kumar Ojha (Superintendent), Shaiju Varghese (Intelligence Officer), Mathew Varghese (Intelligence Officer), Samson (Intelligence Officer), D Pramila (Intelligence Officer), Shanmugam (Intelligence Officer) and other officers were part of the operation.