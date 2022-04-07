Sri Lankan battling legend thanks PM Modi, big brother India for help

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: Sri Lanka's former cricketer and batting legend Sanath Jayasurya said that he is grateful to big-brother India for sending help to his country which is battling a severe economic crisis.

He said that it is unfortunate that his country is going through this situation. He also called India big brother and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending aid to Sri Lanka.

"You know as always as a neighbour, the big brother next to our country has been helping us.We are very grateful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," Jayasurya said.

He said that it would be a disaster if the situation in his country is not addressed properly. We do not want to see these things happening. There are 3-4 kilometres of vehicles queueing up for fuel, gas and milk powder. The people are hurt at this moment and it is really sad, he further added.

Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 14:09 [IST]