South African President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to be Republic Day 2019's chief guest

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa, who was Nelson Mandela's choice for future President of South Africa, is a keen Gandhi follower. In April this year, Ramaphosa led nearly 5,000 people at the annual ‘Gandhi Walk' in Lenasia, an Indian township south of Johannesburg, seeking to promote community awareness and fitness, said an Indian Express report.

US President Donald Trump

The Union Government had to cut a sorry figure earlier after US President Donald Trump turned down India's invitation citing scheduling constraints.

India, in April this year, had officially sent the Republic Day invite to the US president. The US authorities reportedly sent a letter to NSA Ajit Doval confirming that the US President Donald Trump will not be attending the 26th January parade in 2019.

Here is a list previous Republic Day parade chief guests:

2018 - Heads of ASEAN states (10 guests)

2017 - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (United Arab Emirates)

2016 - President François Hollande (France)

2015 - President Barack Obama (United States)

2014 - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Japan)

2013 - King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (Bhutan)

2012 - Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (Thailand)

2011 - President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Indonesia)

2010 President Lee Myung Bak (South Korea)

Some nteresting facts about past guests who graced R-Day parade