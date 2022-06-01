YouTube
    Sonia, Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in money laundering case

    New Delhi, Jun 01: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. They have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8

    The summons was in connection with the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

    "The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. National Heral has a history that goes back to independence days," Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. He also added that all opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah are under attack from the central agencies.

    All companies do improve balance sheet by turning loans into equities.In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the govt didn't like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems, Singhvi said.

    Desktop Bottom Promotion