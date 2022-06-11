Sonia Gandhi gets new date to appear before ED

Fact check: Did Sonia Gandhi say 'Not afraid, I am Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law' over ED summons?

New Delhi, Jun 11: Congress president Sonia Gandhi who is recovering from COVID-19 has been given a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate or ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald Newspaper. She will now have to appear on June 21.

Sonia Gandhi had skipped her June 2 summons after she tested positive for COVID-19. Her son Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED on June 13 in connection with the same case. The party has planned to take a march to the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in a show of support to the Gandhis.

The ED had earlier questioned Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in the same case.

The investigation was launched to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:45 [IST]