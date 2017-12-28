Sonia Gandhi enjoying a bicycle ride in Goa is the best holiday picture you can see

Yes, it's vacation time, folks. As we are all set to ring in 2018, everyone has packed their bags and gone for holidays, except for a few 'unlucky ones'.

The former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is no different. Post-retirement, after serving her party for 19 years (she holds the record of serving the Congress for the longest period as its boss), Sonia deserves a break.

In fact, the fact has been cited by a social media junkie who thanked the stars for spotting Sonia enjoying a bicycle ride in the tourists' favourite destination-Goa, instead of her son and now new Congress president Rahul Gandhi, infamous for taking long holidays in the midst of high political drama.

The picture of a smiling Sonia atop a bicycle was shared on Twitter by Riteish Deshmukh, film actor and son of deceased Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Riteish has captioned the picture with the message: "Some pictures make you happy... this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health."

Some pictures make you happy... this is one of them.

Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health. pic.twitter.com/SSITMjOnCD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December28, 2017

The actor is right. The picture exudes happiness and gives us a feel-good factor about the 71-year-old politician who has just passed the mantle to her son.

In the last few years, Sonia has mostly kept herself away from public life because of her ill health. However, the picture shows no such signs of bad health or age and encourages even couch potatoes to go on for some exercise.

According to reports, Sonia has left for Goa on December 26 and is staying in a hotel in South Goa. She is likely to return to the national capital in the first week of January.

OneIndia News