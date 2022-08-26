YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sonali Phogat was drugged at the party: Assistants confess to Goa police

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Aug 26: Two associates of Sonali Phogat, who accompanied her to Goa have confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the BJP leader drink it while they were partying at a club in Goa.

    Both the accused were seen mixing "some obnoxious chemical substance" in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi told reporters.

    Sonali Phogat
    Sonali Phogat

    "On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," said IGP Singh Bishnoi.

    "When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," he added.

    Daughter Yashodhara lights pyre as family bids tearful adieu to Sonali PhogatDaughter Yashodhara lights pyre as family bids tearful adieu to Sonali Phogat

    The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

    Both would be arrested soon, he added.

    Phogat rose to popularity through the short video social platform, TikTok and then the reality show, Bigg Boss.

    Sonali breathed her last on August 23. Her postmortem report revealed that there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body.

    "However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the report said.

    Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar.

    Comments

    More MURDER News  

    Read more about:

    murder death club goa

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X