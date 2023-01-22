From attack on collegium system to record appointments in HCs, here are the top developments in 2022

Some people in India consider BBC above SC: Law Minister Rijiju on controversial series on PM Modi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 22: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the people who targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial BBC series.

He said that for "some people consider the BBC over the Supreme Court of India". Rijiju said that they "lower" the country's dignity and image to any extent to "please their moral masters".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively. "Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians," Rijiju tweeted.

"Some people in India still haven't gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters," the Minister added (roughly translated from Hindi). He said that there is no hope from these people whose "only aim is to weaken India".

"Anyway, there is no better hope from these tukde tukde gang members whose only aim is to weaken the might of India," Rijiju tweeted.

The BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate Hindus by selectively reporting crimes against Hindus, came up with a series that discusses PM Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following the outage, the documentary removed it from select platforms.

The series examines how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including "the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370" and "a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly", which "has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," the BBC states.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs has lashed out at the series calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.

Referring to apparent remarks made by former UK Secretary Jack Straw in the documentary series, Bagchi said "He (Jack Straw) seems to be referring to some internal UK report. How do I have access to that? It's a 20-year-old report. Why would we jump on it now? Just because Jack says it how do they lend it that much legitimacy." "I heard words like inquiry and investigations. There is a reason why we use the colonial mindset. We don't use words loosely. What inquiry they were diplomats there...investigation, are they ruling the country? Bagchi asked.