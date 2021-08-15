YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani's father hoists national flag in Pulwama

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Aug 15: Muzaffar Wani, the father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, hoisted the national flag at a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as part of Independence Day celebrations Sunday, officials said.

    Slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wanis father hoists national flag in Pulwama

    Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession, unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, they said.

    75th Independence Day: PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti plan for economic growth75th Independence Day: PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti plan for economic growth

    Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces in July 2016 in South Kashmir had triggered a massive five-month summer agitation in Kashmir that left over 100 people dead and thousands injured.

    As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the union territory administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

    More BURHAN WANI News  

    Read more about:

    burhan wani 75th year of Independence

    Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X