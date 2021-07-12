YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6-year-old girl in Kerala chokes to death after mixture gets stuck in trachea

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12: A six-year-old girl choked to death in Thiruvananthapuram afte rmixture, a popular Indian snack, got stuck in her trachea here, family sourcessaid on Monday.

    6-year-old girl in Kerala chokes to death after mixture gets stuck in trachea

    Niveditha, a first standard student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cottonhill, met with the tragic end while she was having her afternoon snack at home on Sunday, they said.

    Her father is an autorickshaw driver, named Rajesh, a native of Thrikkannapuram near here.

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman tested positive for Zika virus; 19 cases so far nowKerala: 73-year-old woman tested positive for Zika virus; 19 cases so far now

    "According to her parents, she developed uneasiness after eating the mixture and was rushed to a nearby private health centre soon before being taken to the government hospital," a senior police officer said. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

    Doctors, during the post-mortem performed on the girl''s body on Monday, found that some contents of the snack got stuck in her respiratory tract.

    The tragedy came a day after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy had diedafter a beetle got stuck in his trachea in Kasaragod district of the state.

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala death

    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 18:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X