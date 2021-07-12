Veena George faces biggest test of her tenure as Kerala now reels under two epidemics: COVID-19 and Zika

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12: A six-year-old girl choked to death in Thiruvananthapuram afte rmixture, a popular Indian snack, got stuck in her trachea here, family sourcessaid on Monday.

Niveditha, a first standard student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cottonhill, met with the tragic end while she was having her afternoon snack at home on Sunday, they said.

Her father is an autorickshaw driver, named Rajesh, a native of Thrikkannapuram near here.

"According to her parents, she developed uneasiness after eating the mixture and was rushed to a nearby private health centre soon before being taken to the government hospital," a senior police officer said. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Doctors, during the post-mortem performed on the girl''s body on Monday, found that some contents of the snack got stuck in her respiratory tract.

The tragedy came a day after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy had diedafter a beetle got stuck in his trachea in Kasaragod district of the state.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 18:29 [IST]