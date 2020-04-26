Six family members of Kurnool MP test positive for COVID-19

Kurnool, Apr 26: As many as six family members of a lawmaker in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Sanjeev Kumar made the announcement that his 80-year-old father, two brothers, their wives and one nephew had contracted the virus.

"All of my family members who tested positive are stable and not having any complications. They are being treated in Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) which has all the required facilities, They will be finishing the isolation as per the protocol. We are also taking all precautions," Dr Sanjeev told reporters in Kurnool.