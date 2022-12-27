What makers of 'Pathaan' failed to learn from the success of 'RRR' or 'Kantara'

Siddharth calls CRPF "Jobless people" for allegedly harassing his aged parents in Madurai airport

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 27: Multilingual actor Siddharth on Tuesday lashed out at the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) for allegedly "harassing" his aged parents at the Madurai airport.

In an Instagram Story, which disappears in 24 hours, Siddharth alleged that the authorities spoke in Hindi after being asked to speak in English. He then slammed them as "jobless people" who showed off their power.

"Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English," Siddharth shared on his Instagram Stories. Rude AF :( When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people of showing off power," he wrote, according to the picture shared by a website.

The report claims that it is Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which handle the security and not CRPF as mentioned by Siddharth.

Earlier this year, Siddharth was in the news when he made a controversial comment against badminton sensation Saina Nehwal. His reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach had come under criticism, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

Also, the case was filed in Hyderabad.

Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world...Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)." The NCW, which is headed by Rekha Sharma, said it has taken cognisance of the matter. "@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter.

This was his comment to Nehwal's tweet condeming security breach. "If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country," she added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 22:22 [IST]