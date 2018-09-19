  • search

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy pelted with stones again

    Bhopal, Sep 19: Stones were pelted at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Ratlam district on Tuesday, just a fortnight after a similar attack in Sidhi.

    The incident took place on the Mahidpur-Jaora road, an hour before Chouhan's convoy was to pass along the same route, a police official said.

    Taking guard, the police personnel used force and fired tear gas shells to disperse the men and subsequently cleared the route for the CM's JAY motorcade.

    Also Read | "Congress is after my blood", says CM Chouhan after his vehicle was attacked

    "Some people hiding in the darkness attacked police vehicles. Three vehicles were damaged...some police personnel were also injured," said Taal Police Station's in-charge Vinod Baghel.

    Incidentally, the chief minister on Tuesday faced protests from anti-SC, ST Act demonstrators at Satna in MP when he was addressing a convention of other backward class (OBC) communities.

    Police resorted to baton charge to disperse them, leading to injuries to several protesters. Chouhan later lamented that Congress was targeting him because he hailed form backward class.

    Chouhan is on a state-wide tour ahead of the coming Assembly elections.

    Congress condemns attack

    State Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday condemned the attack, but also said it showed people's anger.

    "We condemn the incident. This is people's anger against the BJP rule. The government has not fulfilled its promises. Youths are not getting jobs," Nath told reporters here.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
