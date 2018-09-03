  • search

“Congress is after my blood”, says CM Chouhan after his vehicle was attacked

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bhopal, Sep 3: Nine people have been arrested over pelting of stones at a vehicle in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was travelling, said state's Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday (September 3). The incident took place at Churhat area in madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Sunday.

    "Police have arrested 9 persons this morning. They are all prominent Congress leaders. The incident is shameful and unfortunate. It also proves that Congress can stoop to any low to come to power," Bhupendra Singh told news agency ANI.

    “Congress is after my blood”, says CM Chouhan after his vehicle was attacked
    File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Chouhan was not hurt in the incident, Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari told PTI earlier.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Stones hurled at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle in Sidhi

    Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area - which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said. Churhat is about 25 km from the district headquarters.

    Meanwhile, Chouhan said that the Congress was after his blood, and trained gun at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

    "Congress mere khoon ki pyaasi ho gai hai. MP ki rajneeti mein yeh kabhi nahi hua. Vicharon ka sangarsh chalta tha, alag alag partiyan apne apne karyakaam karti thi,lekin kabhi yeh nahi hua (Congress is after my blood. This has never happened in Madhya Pradesh's politics. The battle ideologies has been going on, but this has never happened)," Chouhan told the media today.

    Also Read | MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan falls off stage after losing balance in Chhatarpur, unhurt

    "I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Congress state president Kamal Nath, in which direction do they wish to take Congress?Is it fine what their leaders&workers are doing?" he added.

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh congress

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue