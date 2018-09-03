“Congress is after my blood”, says CM Chouhan after his vehicle was attacked

Bhopal, Sep 3: Nine people have been arrested over pelting of stones at a vehicle in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was travelling, said state's Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday (September 3). The incident took place at Churhat area in madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Sunday.

"Police have arrested 9 persons this morning. They are all prominent Congress leaders. The incident is shameful and unfortunate. It also proves that Congress can stoop to any low to come to power," Bhupendra Singh told news agency ANI.

Chouhan was not hurt in the incident, Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari told PTI earlier.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Stones hurled at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle in Sidhi

Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area - which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said. Churhat is about 25 km from the district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Chouhan said that the Congress was after his blood, and trained gun at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

"Congress mere khoon ki pyaasi ho gai hai. MP ki rajneeti mein yeh kabhi nahi hua. Vicharon ka sangarsh chalta tha, alag alag partiyan apne apne karyakaam karti thi,lekin kabhi yeh nahi hua (Congress is after my blood. This has never happened in Madhya Pradesh's politics. The battle ideologies has been going on, but this has never happened)," Chouhan told the media today.

Also Read | MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan falls off stage after losing balance in Chhatarpur, unhurt

"I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Congress state president Kamal Nath, in which direction do they wish to take Congress?Is it fine what their leaders&workers are doing?" he added.