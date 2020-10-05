Shiv Sena's Saamana slams Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him a 'characterless' person

New Delhi, Oct 05: Shiv Sena slammed the late actor calling him a 'characterless person who could not accept failure' as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team ruling out the murder angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an editorial in Saamana, Maharashtra's ruling party has also lashed out at the Centre for demeaning Mumbai Police and urged that the state government should file a defamation case against the Centre and Bihar Police.

"He was incapable of controlling his off-track vehicle. As a result of this, he started consuming drugs. And one day ended his life by hanging... Mumbai Police was meticulously following the case. They are the best police team in the world. But Sushant Singh Rajput's family was used for selfish politics. The centre roped-in CBI with bullet-train speed," the editorial in Saamana said.

Earlier, AIIMS forensic HOD Dr Sudhir Gupta reiterated that Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a case of suicide by hanging. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation hasn't stopped and CBI sources said that there is no ambiguity on the cause of death and CBI is probing abetment to suicide angle.

The editorial further said that Sushant Singh Rajput's drug-connection was revealed with 24-hours of the CBI probe. "If there was a provision to conduct trial after death, Sushant Singh Rajput would have been tried for consuming drugs," the editorial said.

Slamming Kangana Ranaut as 'actor who compared Mumbai to Pakistan and capitalised on Rajput's death', Saamana questioned, why she was silent on the AIIMS revelation which ruled out the murder angle in the case. "Why is this actor not shedding even fake tears over the unfortunate incident in Hathras?" it asked.