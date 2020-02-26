  • search
    Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre, Home Ministry for Delhi violence during Prez Trump's visit to India

    Mumbai, Feb 26: The Centre and the Union Home Ministry once again came under the Shiv Sena's radar after the violence that rocked Delhi for 3 days resulting in 18 people's death.

    In the party's mouthpiece, Saamana, the Sena said that riots continued unabated in Delhi while US President Donald Trump was visiting the capital.

    "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump were holding talks, Delhi was burning. Whatever may be the reason but central government failed to maintain law and order in the capital," the Shiv Sena said, in its mouthpiece.

    CAA protests: At midnight hearing, Delhi HC directs safe passage of injured victims to hospitals

    "For the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, BJP still blames Congress. After the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Sikh community was targeted in Delhi and hundreds of Sikh brothers were killed," the editorial further said.

    "There is a similar outbreak of violence in Delhi right now and people have taken to the streets with swords and revolvers. The scenes from the national capital that we are witnessing are scary. Who is responsible for this? And this was the situation in Delhi when President Donald Trump was in the capital and it does not look good on us," it further said.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he did not discuss about the new citizenship law with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the capital witnessed fresh violence during his visit.

    Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 18

    When asked at a press conference about the violence in Delhi over the new law, which critics claim discriminates against the Muslim community, President Trump said it was "up to India" to deal with it.

    "As far as individual attacks are concerned, I have heard about them. I didn't discuss that with him. It is up to India," the US president said hours after he held restricted and delegation level talks with PM Modi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
    X