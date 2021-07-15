Shatabdi express, India's one of the premium trains to resume services from July 21

Train 18 to be flagged off on Dec 29: India's fastest will replace Shatabdi

New Delhi, July 15: In what comes as a recent development, Shatabdi express trains running between Chennai and Bengaluru is all set to resume operations from July 21, Tamil daily Dina Thanthi reported on Thursday.

It can be seen that Shatabdi express is one of the premium trains halted since April 28 due to poor occupancy after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

In a statement, the South Western Railway said the Krantivira Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru - Chennai MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi trains (numbers 02028/02027) will resume operations from July 21.

Considered one of the fastest to commute between the major cities of south, the train runs six days a week with two halt stations between the destinations covering about 359km.

It leaves KSR Bengaluru City Junction at 6am and reaches Chennai MGR Central station at 11am. On return, it departs from Chennai at 5.30 pm and finishes its journey in Bengaluru at 10.25pm.

The train services were stopped after passenger patronage went southwards following the pandemic. As the COVID-19 situation improves slightly across the country and the number of passengers slowly returns to normal, the halted trains are being resumed, according to the railway statement.

The Hubballi-based South Western Railway also announced operating a weekly special train between Hubballi and Chennai on July 21 and 22. Train number 07333 Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi - Chennai MGR Central will be operated on July 21, while train number 07334 Chennai MGR Central - Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi will be operated on July 22.

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 13:53 [IST]