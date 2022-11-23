Shashi Tharoor’s tweet on truck carrying copies of Thesaurus leaves internet baffled

Not a personal battle, Kharge's win is victory of Congress, says Shashi Tharoor

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used English words used long and exotic words to describe an image, showcasing the crash of a truck loaded with copies of Roget's Thesaurus.

Tharoor shared a lengthy text which describes the witnesses' reaction after witnessing the unfortunate crash.

"A smile to brighten the morning!", Tharoor posted.

A smile to brighten the morning! pic.twitter.com/Ft93cUOBxL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2022

"A truck loaded with thousands of copies of ROGET'S THESAURUS crashed yesterday, losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, and dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, perplexed, fazed, disconcerted, perturbed, disturbed and breath taken," he posted.

As usual, Tharoor's sense of humour, and above all impeccable knowledge of 'words' has left netizens baffled.

"Oxford dictionary Live telecast," wrote a Twitter user.

"Memes of Elon Musk also gives him popularity, so much that now with his own Twitter he is having political power, and can have more of it. His Memes brought him followers on Twitter," another said.

"I am at a loss of words !!," a third user commented.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 17:47 [IST]