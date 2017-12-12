Sharad Yadav moves Delhi HC against disqualification from Rajya Sabha

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against his disqualification as a Rajya Sabha member.

Yadav, in his plea, said he was not given any chance by the authorities before passing an order against him. Yadav, along with another MP Ali Anwar, was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on December 4.

The rebel JD(U) leader, who was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and the Rajya Sabha four times, was disqualified from his membership of the Upper House of the Parliament last week by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Yadav had joined hands with the opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July this year. The Rajya Sabha chairman had agreed to the JD(U)'s contention that the two senior leaders had "voluntarily given up" their membership by defying the party's directives and attending events of opposition parties.

The EC had recently also recognised Kumar-led faction as the real JD(U) and accepted its claim over the poll symbol 'arrow'. The Yadav-led JD(U) recently moved the Delhi HC challenging its order.

OneIndia News