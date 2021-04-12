YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 12: NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said. The 80-year-old leader was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

    "A successful laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party president Sharad Pawar Saheb''s gall bladder by Dr Balsara," Malik said in a statement.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    He is in a stable health condition and is recuperating at the hospital, Malik added.

    Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

    Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30 following which he was advised rest for seven days.

    "He was to be operated after 15 days. Accordingly, he got admitted to the hospital yesterday and underwent the surgery this morning," Malik said.

    Pawar''s party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X