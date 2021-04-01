Sharad Pawar in good health: NCP leader Nawab Malik

YouTube
    Mumbai, Apr 01: NCP chief Sharad Pawarwho underwent a surgical procedure for the removal of a gall bladder stone two days ago is responding well to the treatment, a party leader said on Thursday. He underwent a check-up at 7 pm and is now allowed to walk and take solid food, said Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Twitter.

    Pawar was responding well to the treatment and was in excellent health, said Malik. Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain.

    He underwent endoscopy for the removal of a gall bladder stone on the same night.

