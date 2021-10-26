Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani trying to influence witnesses, claims NCB

Mumbai, Oct 26: Opposing Aryan Khan's bail, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alleged that Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, appears to have influenced the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

The NCB referred to the startling allegations of a witness, Prabhakar Sail, who claimed that Kiran Gosavi, the private investigator had planned on asking for Rs 25 crore from Sharukh Khan's manager to settle the case.

Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be Gosavi's bodyguard said that there was a plan to ask for Rs 25 crore and then agree on Rs 18 crore. Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede the zonal director of the Narcotic Control Bureau.

Sail also alleged the NCB officials, including Wankhede asked him to sign blank papers during the early hours of October 2, after the NCB had raided the cruise ship and detained Aryan Khan.

He alleged he was asked to sign on nine blank papers. He also alleged that he overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to one Sam D'Souza and Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. He also said that during the conversation, Gosavi said that we should ask SRK's manager for Rs 25 crore and settle it at Rs 18 crore and then give Wankhede Rs 8 crore.

Sail said that he is now scared for his safety. My life is in danger and the police have come to my home at least 8 times. I am the first witness, the second is on the run and the third is a BJP worker, he said.

