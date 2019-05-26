Shaadi at gunpoint: Youth stalks Bhojpuri actress Ritu Singh, forcer her to marry

Varanasi, May 26: A high drama prevailed at a hotel in Robertsganj after a young man barged into the room of a Bhojpuri actress with a pistol and tried to intimidate her into marrying him.

One person sustained a bullet wound and a senior police officer narrowly escaped being shot at before the accused, Pankaj Yadav (25) of Jaunpur, was overpowered and arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Yadav who belonged to Jaunpur broke into the room of Bhojpuri film actress Ritu Singh, with a pistol and threatened her to marry him. Crew members of a Bhojpuri film unit from Mumbai were staying in the hotel for the shooting of a film.

According to the report, Yadav fired at a local youth Ashok after he intervened. Ashok sustained bullet injury on his waist and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Hotel staffers then informed the police.

Bhojpuri actress has lodged FIR against stalker.