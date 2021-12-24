Seven-day home quarantine compulsory for passengers landing in Mumbai from Dubai

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 24: Mumbai residents arriving here from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. The travellers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.

    The order was issued by city municipal commissioner I S Chahal. “Every resident of Mumbai, if coming from Dubai International Airport to Mumbai airport, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai," it said.

    The local ward officer will subject the person to RT-PCR test after seven days, and if it is negative, the person will monitor himself/herself for another seven days. If the test comes out positive for coronavirus, "laid-down procedure will be followed such as shifting the person to COVID-19 treatment ward," the order said.

    The decision was taken because many passengers fly to Mumbai after switching flights at the Dubai airport, the order said. “The travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will be transferred by the collector who shall arrange the transport. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport,” the order said. Those who have connecting flight to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the next flight. PTI ND KRK KRK

    Read more about:

    mumbai dubai

