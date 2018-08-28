Sedition cases filed for raising pro-freedom slogans in J&K

Jammu, Aug 28: A sedition case was lodged against "unidentified persons" for allegedly raising 'pro-freedom' slogans during a National Conference rally in Poonch in support of Article 35A of the Constitution, police said today.

The rally was led by NC MLA Javed Ahmed Rana in Mendhar tehsil during a day-long strike against the slated Supreme Court's hearings on a slew of pleas challenging the validity of the Article 35 A of the Constitution, which accords special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir natives.

During the rally, some unidentified persons raised "pro-freedom" slogans, following which a case under sections 124-A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) was lodged, a police official said.

"The sedition case was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday," said the official, adding no arrests have been made as yet.

This is the second sedition case registered against unidentified persons in Poonch district this month. On August 6, a similar case was lodged at Gursai police station in the border district after some people raised pro-freedom slogans during a strike in support of the Article 35A.

The National Conference Scheduled Caste Cell (NCSCC), meanwhile, staged a rally at Ramnagar in Udhampur district today, stressing upon the need to safeguard the Constitutional provision which, they claimed, reflects the identity and dignity of the people of the state.

Leading a protest march of the NC workers, the party's cell co-chairperson Vijay Lochan said the people of the state would not allow the abrogation of the Article 35A, which, he claimed, was vital for the economic sustenance and jobs of the youths in the state.

He said weakening Article 35A would tantamount to usurping the rights of the unemployed youths and exposing the business community to threat from non-state subjects who may come and settle in the state.

Lochan accused the BJP of unleashing a misinformation campaign on Article 35A, saying its leaders were dividing the people on the basis of region, religion and caste.

He described Article 35A as "region and religion-neutral" and said it protects the interests of all segments of the society.

The National Conference will fight the divisive politics of the BJP and offer every sacrifice for strengthening the bonds of amity and unity between the people, he said.