Srinagar shuts on rumour that Article 35 A has been scrapped by SC

Srinagar, Aug 27: Jammu and Kashmir remained tense following rumours that the Supreme Court has scrapped Article 35 A.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, "Some sections of the media have circulated news regarding scrapping of the Article 35A. The news has been refuted as baseless. People are requested to maintain calm and not to pay heed to these rumours."

The SC is hearing a petition that seeks to scrap 35 A, which gives powers to the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their privileges. The hearing in the court would continue on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities imposed a shut down in Srinagar and other parts of the states. The mobile internet speeds across the state too have been slowed down. Meanwhile the separatists have called for a general shut down on Friday and Saturday to highlight the public support for Article 35 A.