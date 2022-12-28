Security reasons why Rahul did not pay homage to P V Narasimha Rao claims Congress

New Delhi, Dec 28: Hatred for P V Narasimha Rao in the Gandhi family reflects yet again read a tweet, as Rahul Gandhi paid tributes at the memorials of former Prime Ministers, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had also visited the memorials of of BJP leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Janata Party leader Charan Singh. He however did not pay a visit to the memorial of former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao the architect of the modern Indian economy.

P V Narasimha Rao's grandson, Natcharaju Venkata Subhash took to Twitter and blasted Rahul Gandhi for not paying homage to the late former Prime Minister of India. "Hatred for the #PVNarasimhaRao in the Gandhi Family reflects again. Rahul Gandhi took Darshan of all previous PM's except P V Narasimha Rao. He gave his blood and sweat to Congress," he wrote on Twitter.

"But even after his death, his mortal remains were not allowed to keep in Congress Office for Lying-in State. What else can be expected from a fifth-generation dynast," Subhash also said. He was reacting to Rahul for not paying homage to Rao during his Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Telangana Congress however jumped to his defence and said that the party was denied permission by the police.

I was present there myself and Rahul wanted to visit and due to security reasons, he was unable to go there. The police said that there was a huge crowd and hence he was not advised to go there, the Congress said.

The Congress' hatred towards Rao is not new. He was not accorded a state funeral despite the Congress being in power. His mortal remains stayed put in a carriage and the Congress then headed by Sonia Gandhi had not allowed it to enter the All India Congress Committee Office.

Margaret Alva's book titled Courage & Commitment: An Autobiography, says that the gun carriage bearing Narasimha's body was not allowed to enter the AICC headquarters. Instead, it was parked on the pavement outside the gates, with chairs for party leaders outside the gate.

She also said that, whatever the differences, he had been the Prime Minister, Congress President, Chief Minister and party's general secretary. He had done a wonderful job, except for the Babri Masjid and the mess up with it.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 14:15 [IST]