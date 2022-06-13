Schools in Tamil Nadu, Telangana reopen after annual summer vacations with Covid norms

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 13: Schools in Tamil Nadu reopen today, after the annual summer vacation. The authorities arranged for extensive cleaning and preparatory works in the school premises in advance for the reopening.

Meanwhile, the state health minister Maa.Subramanian said, there is no relaxation from the Covid-precautionary measures in the state including for the schools. He said though there has been a very minimal number of daily Covid cases till recently, there is an upward trend in the daily numbers for the past few days. He said there is no scope for relaxing the preventive norms for schools, adding, the directives on face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene need to be followed.

Morever in Telangana also schools under all the managements are set to reopen for the academic year 2022-23 from today, after the summer vacation. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said there was no extension to the summer vacation and instructed all the schools to make necessary arrangements for the reopening from today.

She said the State government was introducing English medium of instruction in Class I to VIII in all government and local body schools from this academic year.

For this, 1.04 lakh government teachers were trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University, and urged parents to enroll their wards in the government schools.

Monday, June 13, 2022, 9:29 [IST]