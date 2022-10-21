YouTube
    SC seeks Centre's response on pleas about rising assault on doctors

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.

    The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought a direction to the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.

    Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.

