SC defers hearing in plea challenging UGC guidelines on final university exams

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that the plea(s) challenging the fresh guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC)will be taken up by a Justice Ashok Bhushan led bench in the next two days.

The petition, opposing final-year exams across the country, was filed by 31 students in 13 states and one union territory. Among those who filed the petition, one was a COVID-19 patient.

Meanwhile, UGC, in a press statement, said: "603 Universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. 209 have already conducted examinations (on-line/off-line) and 394 are planning to conduct examinations (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September."